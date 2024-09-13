Lagos , Ebonyi , Akwa Ibom, Abia Get New Commissioners Of Police

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of four substantive Commissioners of Police for the Abia, Lagos, Ebonyi, and Akwa Ibom State Commands.

According to the PSC, these appointments follow the recent promotion of senior police officers, which created vacancies in several state commands.

The newly appointed Commissioners are Isah Danladi Nda for Abia State Command, Olarewaju Ishola Olawale for Lagos State Command, Anthonia Adaku Uche Anya fdc for Ebonyi State Command, and Miller Gajere Dantawaye for Akwa Ibom State Command.

Chairman of the Commission retired DIG Hashimu Argungu, urged the new commissioners to be committed to making a positive impact on the security management of their respective states.

Argungu disclosed that the Commission will monitor their performance stressing that they should not waste time to hit the ground running

According to a statement issued, on Friday, September 13, by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC boss told the new Commissioners that they must build a competitive, competent, and efficient Police Force in their states of posting adding that the Commission will continue to encourage them for optimum service delivery.

He said their appointments should be seen as a call to greater dedication to the service of their fatherland.

The approval of the postings signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Onyemuche Nnamani, has been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun for implementation.



