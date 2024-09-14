Festus Keyamo Reacts To Maltreatment Of Nigerian Passengers By Air Maroc

 His Post on X 

"I have just been informed of the inhuman treatment some Nigerians have been subjected to by ROYAL AIR MAROC @RAM_Maroc in Marrakesh, Morocco. 

My information is that the flight took off from Casablanca and was headed for Abuja, but had to make an emergency landing in Marrakesh for some technical reason(s). 

However, the passengers, majority of whom are Nigerians, have been left without care at the terminal and without food and decent shelter, with women and children sleeping on the floor! Whilst I call on ROYAL AIR MAROC @RAM_Maroc to immediately remedy this situation.

I have directed the Consumer Protection Department of the NCAA to immediately engage ROYAL AIR MAROC NIGERIA @royalairmarocng to bring immediate relief to these Nigerians"


