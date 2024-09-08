Japa : Nollywood Actor Turns Plumber In Canada

Movie producer and actor, Chris Bassey, has taken to plumbing after leaving Nigeria for Canada.

Speaking during a live chat with Daddy Freeze on Instagram, he emphasized that his new career pays better than tech jobs and also gives him a more relaxed lifestyle.

Daddy Freeze asked: “I know you as a producer and actor, what career are you into this Yankee?”

Bassey replied: “I’m into construction here. I do construction; I am a plumber.”

Daddy Freeze who was surprised by the development, however questioned the actor’s transition despite his fame.

Bassey said in pidgin: “In the last seven months, the province I have visited just on weekends in Canada, even person wey dey do tech no fit afford am. For here, I don’t know about the UK or US.”