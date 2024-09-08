Nigerians Reacts To Ngelale's Resignation..Say It Is Difficult To Defend Tinubu

Reactions are trailing the announcement of the Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, to embark on an indefinite leave of absence.

Daily Trust had reported how Ajuri, in a statement on his Facebook page on Saturday, said he had informed the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, of his intention to proceed on an indefinite leave of absence, citing health matters involving his nuclear family.

The statement read, “On Friday, I submitted a memo to the Chief of Staff to the President informing my office that I am proceeding on an indefinite leave of absence to frontally deal with medical matters presently affecting my immediate, nuclear family.

“While I fully appreciate that the ship of state waits for no man, this agonizing decision — entailing a pause of my functions as the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and Official Spokesperson of the President; Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen — was taken after significant consultations with my family over the past several days as a vexatious medical situation has worsened at home.

“I look forward to returning to full-time national service when time, healing, and fate permit. I respectfully ask for some privacy for my family and I during this time.” he said.

Following the development, some Nigerians have taken to the social media platforms to share their thoughts.

On X, formerly Twitter, Senator Shehu Sani @ShehuSani wrote: “Ajuri can now rest well, sleep well, eat well, switch off his phone and even add some weight.”

Jaafar Jaafar @JaafarSJaafar: “Ajuri Ngelale is the first presidential spokesman whose television face and Oyibo accent — not PR or media expertise — earned him the plum job. Tinubu’s family brought him for cosmetic effect to smarten the president’s geriatric outlook and gutteral voice. But soon afterwards, his inflated sense of importance and domineering attitude put him at odds with other powers around the president.”





Queen Bee @QueenBee_: “Maybe he wasn’t lying enough as required and he was asked to step aside for Onanuga to assume full lying responsibilities.”

Safety Cabal @gabriel_bolatit: “We are not going to miss him maybe for appointment announcement sha.”

FEJIRO @realFejiro: “It’s no surprise to hear that Ajuri Ngelale has resigned.

Do you realize how difficult it is to defend someone like Tinubu? You would have to abandon all sense of integrity and logic to do so. You’d end up calling black white and white black. Best of luck to Ajuri Ngelale!”

Ifeanyi Ejechi @ifeanyi_ej53035: “What kind of semantics is “indefinite leave of absence*’? Okay! I can now understand. It means Ajuri Ngelale was gently shown the door, without necessarily being pushed out.”

Adamu Ibrahim Aliyu @hrh_aia: “I have a lot of respect for Ajuri, because he has proven to be one of the spokespersons that have regards for the citizens. Very careful with his choice of words when addressing the citizens. I wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

Dr Croc @MgajiInnocent: “Ajuri Ngelale is just 37 year old, but he has accomplished a lot. At first, it’s music to listen to him, but as you listen the more, his voice becomes boring and the lies becomes apparent. This is coming from me (as an APC card carrying member).”

Emma ik Umeh (Tcee) @emmaikumeh: “Ajuri Ngelale is tired of telling Nigerians lies. It’s not easy defending this government”

Shafi’i Hamidu @shafiihamidu: “Tinubu government must have frustrated Ajuri. He is the best spokesman in this government and he speaks with facts 💯. It is unfortunate he left Baba,”

Meanwhile, Facebook users have also expressed different views.

Mazi Ifeanyi Nweze said: “His conscience no allow him to continue defending obvious failure of a president. He wants to exonerate himself from the mess they call governance in Nigeria. Good of him, he can still regain his image and dignity.”

Hamma S. Idi: “I salute the courage of this young man despite the benefits that he has been enjoying and he has decided to leave. Bravo”

Okpueze Emerueh: “Kudos to him. He has a conscience. It’s very difficult to defend a clueless government. Let the Lagos boys take over as usual.”

Muhammad Gaddafi Rabiu: “The biggest PR has resigned. He may be tired too for incompetencies. May his former principal be next to resign.”

