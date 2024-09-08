AFCON Qualifiers: Ademola Lookman , Osimhen Secure Victory For Nigeria Against Benin Republic

Goals from Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen ensured that Nigeria’s Super Eagles began the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 qualifiers with a 3-0 victory over Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday.





Lookman, who just got nominated for the 2024 Ballon d’Or award, celebrated the feat with two well-taken goals to set the 2024 AFCON runners up on their way to making it to Morocco for the next edition.





The Beninese thought that they had done enough to hold out for a 0-0 first half with a spirited defensive display, but the Atalanta of Italy star broke the deadlock in the added time of the first half after creatively escaping from the Beninese defenders to release a short.





Eagles’ other goal was scored by Osimhen who recently secured a move to Galatasaray of Turkey after being in the middle of a transfer saga between Napoli, Chelsea and Saudi’s Al Ahli.





The reigning African Footballer of the year reminded everyone what he is capable of with an incredible goal in the 78th minute shortly after coming on for Victor Boniface.





Osimhen connected well with the ball for a fantastic half volley after Wilfred Ndidi played the ball into the Beninese box to make it 2-0 for Nigeria.





Lookman sealed the victory in the 83rd minute with his second of the day after meeting a Moses Simon’s cross with his head to put the ball on the top right angle of the post beyond the keeper.





The Cheetahs made some attacking threats of their own, but goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali came prepared, making some important saves to maintain Nigeria’s clean sheet.









The result means that interim coach Augustine Eguavoen begins another stint with the Eagles with a convincing victory against a team that defeated Nigeria 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier in June.





Eguavoen was drafted in to take charge of the team after an agreement between the Nigeria Football Federation and German coach Bruno Labbadia failed at the last minute over tax issues.



