‘I Can’t Go Home’, VeryDarkMan Cries Out For Safety After House Address Goes Public

Popular social critic, Martins Otse, known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has expressed fears for his safety after his home address was leaked online.

In a recent video, VDM revealed that he discovered his current residence in a cease and desist letter shared on social media.

This stems from a legal letter issued by Mrs. Esinjemiyotan Uruneyonjueyi Atsepoyi, the wife of Mr. Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, popularly known as Mr. Jollof.

The letter, which has circulated widely, contains a threat of legal action against VDM in response to allegations he made against Mrs. Atsepoyi.

VDM clarified that while the letter was not sent directly to him, it was addressed to him or his legal representatives.

However, he raised concerns about the public disclosure of his address, claiming that it has now put him in danger.

In the emotional video, VDM said, “I can no longer go home, my current address has been compromised. I have to start looking for another house. I am living in a hotel, and I am scared to even go home to pick up my clothes.”

This incident follows another controversy involving VDM, who previously leaked an audio recording in which Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky allegedly claimed to have paid EFCC officials N15 million to have money laundering charges against him dropped.

The viral audio stirred significant reactions on social media, further elevating the public attention surrounding VDM.