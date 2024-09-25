ASUU Gives FG 14-Day Ultimatum, Warns Of Imminent Strike





The Academic Staff Union of Universities has issued a fresh 14-day ultimatum for the federal government to resolve lingering issues affecting lecturers.

This is coming after the expiration of a 21 days’ ultimatum earlier by the union.

ASUU is demanding the conclusion of the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement based on the Nimi Briggs Committee’s Draft Agreement of 2021, and the payment of salaries withheld due to the union’s eight-month industrial action in 2022.

ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke in a statement on Wednesday expressed frustration with the government’s lack of commitment and delay tactics, noting that the actions were fueling a crisis in the public university system.

The statement read, “In view of the foregoing, ASUU resolves to give the Nigerian Government another 14 days, in addition to the earlier 21 days, beginning from Monday, September 23, 2024, during which all the lingering issues must have been concretely addressed to the satisfaction of the membership of the union.

“The union should not be held responsible for any industrial disharmony that arises from the government’s failure to seize the new opportunity offered by ASUU to nip the looming crisis in the bud.”

ASUU is also demanding the release of unpaid salaries for staff on sabbatical, part-time, and adjunct appointments affected by the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, and the payment of outstanding third-party deductions such as check-off dues and cooperative contributions.

The union is also seeking funding for the revitalization of public universities and the payment of Earned Academic Allowances partly captured in the 2023 budget.

Other issues include the proliferation of universities by federal and state governments, the implementation of the reports of visitation panels to universities, the reversal of the illegal dissolution of governing councils, and the adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution as a replacement for IPPIS.