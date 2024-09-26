EFCC Slams N110bn New Charges On Yahaya Bello

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed fresh 16-count charges bordering on fraud against the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, before an FCT High Court, Daily Trust reports.

The charges, which were filed by the Federal Government through counsels for the EFCC, Kemi Pinheiro, Rotimi Oyedepo both Senior Advocate of Nigeria and 7 other lawyers, also joined one Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalam Hudu as defendants.

The fresh charges were coming on the heels of the former governor’s absence at a Federal High Court, Abuja where he was being tried for alleged charges to the tune of N80.2bn when he held sway in the state.

In a fresh charge sheet obtained by Daily Trust Wednesday night, the anti-graft agency revealed that it had uncovered alleged fresh fraud against the former governor to the tune of N110,446,470,089.00.

“That you, YAHAYA ADOZA BELLO, UMAR SHUAIBU ORICHA and ABDULSALAMI HUDU sometimes in 2016 in Abuja, within the jurisdictions of this Honourable Court agreed amongst yourselves to cause to be done an illegal act to wit: criminal breach of trust in respect of the total sum N110,446,470,089.00 entrusted to you,” the charge sheet partly read.







