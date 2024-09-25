Don't Be Media Shy , Go And Showcase My Achievements..Tinubu Tells Ministers , Set To Reshuffle Cabinet

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his readiness to reshuffle his cabinet.

The President has also charged the Ministers not to be media shy, but go out to publicise the activities of their ministries.

Addressing a press conference at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy lamented that so much is being done, but Nigerians are not aware.

He said, “The President has expressed his desire to reshuffle his cabinet and he will do it. I don’t know whether he wants to do it before October first and he will surely do it. That is what I will say, but he has not given us any timeline.”

Speaking on the performance of the present administration, Onanuga said, “The President has given an order to all his ministers at the last Federal Executive Council meeting to go out there and speak about the activities of his administration.

“Some of them have been media shy, television shy, radio shy, and he wants them to overcome all that and go out there and speak about what they have been doing.

“Because the feeling out there is that the government is not doing enough and the government has been doing a lot. And it is up to them to go out there and blow their own trumpet. They should go out there and talk about what their ministries have been doing.”