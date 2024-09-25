Senate Confirms Kekere-Ekun As CJN

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Kekere-Ekun had been acting in that capacity since August sequel to the retirement of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

She was accompanied by other Supreme Court and Court of Appeal Justices to the Senate Chamber by 12:30 pm on Wednesday.

Her confirmation followed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s request in a letter transmitted and read by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary on Tuesday.

Tinubu said his request was pursuant to section 231(1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended which gives the president powers to appoint the CJN on the recommendation of the National Judicial Commission (NJC).

“I have the honour to forward the nomination of Honourable Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun CON for confirmation as CJN,” the letter read in part.

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio after reading the letter referred the request to the committee of the whole for consideration on Wednesday.

After an exhaustive interview session and screening, the Senate confirmed her appointment as the CJN.

During the interview session, Justice Kekere-Ekun said she would leverage on technology to ensure quick dispensation of justice in the country.

She also said there would be no hiding place for corrupt individuals and criminal, while pledging to ensure that the judiciary remains independent of external influence



