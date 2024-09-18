Fuji Star Kwam 1 Has Neglected Our Son , Actress Bisola Badmus Cries Out As She Battles Brain Tumor

Nollywood actress Bisola Badmus has called out popular Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as Kwam 1, alleging that he is neglecting their son.

Bisola revealed this during the interview with Biola Adebayo, Host of Talk to B.

She spoke about the difficulty of co-parenting with Kwam1, who is the father of her son, Malik.

In an emotional plea, Bisola claimed that Kwam 1 has shown little interest in their child’s well-being.

Bisola also revealed that she has been battling a brain tumor for the past three years.

She mentioned that while K1 initially supported her after learning about her illness, he has since stopped responding to her calls.

“He didn’t know about my condition earlier because I didn’t tell him. When he knew, he tried his best for a while but stopped at some point,” she said.

Bisola expressed her hope that he would step up to support their son, as it has become increasingly hard for her to manage everything on her own, given her health situation.

“What I want from K1 is to be responsible for Malik, his son. I just want him to take care of his son.”

This disclosure comes after a series of personal tragedies, including the loss of her father, mother, and younger brother in a short span of time, further adding to the emotional burden she has been carrying​.

Vanguard