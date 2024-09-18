Police Arrests Officer Seen In Viral Video Assaulting Female Motorist In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has swiftly condemned the actions of Police Inspector Ayinde M.O, who was caught on video in an altercation with an elderly woman in Alagbado, Lagos.

The video, which went viral on social media, shows the inspector trying to forcefully take the keys from the woman’s Sienna vehicle, with some voices in the background alleging that the scuffle was over a N70,000 request.

According to SP Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, the incident occurred in the first week of September 2024, and a preliminary investigation has already begun.

The Police Inspector and his supervising DSP have been brought in for questioning, and the Complaint Response Unit has established contact with the woman in the video.

The Lagos State Police Command has made it clear that they do not tolerate unprofessional conduct, and this incident does not represent the ethics and operational standards of the Nigeria Police Force. The Command promises a swift, thorough, and conclusive investigation, ensuring that the officers are disciplined accordingly and the public is kept updated.

This isn’t the first time the Lagos State Police Command has taken action against misconduct. Previously, an Inspector was demoted to Sergeant for attempting to extort money from a drone operator.

The Command’s commitment to accountability and professionalism is reassuring, especially considering the critical role they play in maintaining law and order in Lagos State.