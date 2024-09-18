N80bn Fraud : Yahaya Bello Not In Our Custody ...EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello was not in its custody.

The commission, in a statement on Wednesday by its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said that Bello remains wanted with a subsisting warrant of arrest.


He said, “Media reports today that a former Governor of Kogi State, Mr. Yahaya Bello is in the holding facility of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is incorrect. The Commission wishes to state that Bello is not in its custody.

“Bello, already declared wanted by the Commission for alleged N80.2billion money laundering charges, remains wanted with a subsisting warrant for his arrest.”


