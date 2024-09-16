EndBadGovernace :University Lecturer Languishes In DSS Custody Over 3 Weeks...Adeyanju

As 10 EndBadGovernance protesters were granted bail by a Federal High Court in Abuja, one of their lawyers, Mr. Deji Adeyanju, weekend, raised the alarm over a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Petroleum and Gas Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Baze University, Dr. Abubakar Alkali, has allegedly been in custody of the Department of State Security, DSS, for three weeks, for allegedly supporting the protest.

Adeyanju said: “Dr. Abubakar Alkali, Senior Lecturer, Department of Petroleum and Gas Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Baze University was abducted by DSS three weeks ago and taken to Sokoto State for supporting the #EndBadGovernance protest. He has been in custody since then.”

Earlier, Adeyanju disclosed that 115 protesters in Kuje prison were yet to get bail, while over 1,000 of them across the country were to be granted bail.

He said it was unconstitutional to arrest and arraign peaceful protesters, therefore, should they should released unconditionally.