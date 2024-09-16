EndBadGovernace :University Lecturer Languishes In DSS Custody Over 3 Weeks...Adeyanju

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

As 10 EndBadGovernance protesters were granted bail by a Federal High Court in Abuja, one of their lawyers, Mr. Deji Adeyanju, weekend, raised the alarm over a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Petroleum and Gas Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Baze University, Dr. Abubakar Alkali, has allegedly been in custody of the Department of State Security, DSS, for three weeks, for allegedly supporting the protest.

Adeyanju said: “Dr. Abubakar Alkali, Senior Lecturer, Department of Petroleum and Gas Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Baze University was abducted by DSS three weeks ago and taken to Sokoto State for supporting the #EndBadGovernance protest. He has been in custody since then.”

Earlier, Adeyanju disclosed that 115 protesters in Kuje prison were yet to get bail, while over 1,000 of them across the country were to be granted bail.

He said it was unconstitutional to arrest and arraign peaceful protesters, therefore, should they should released unconditionally.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال