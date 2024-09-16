Ijesa Indigenes In Texas Mourn Owa-Obokun Adimula

The Egbe Omo Obokun of Ijesaland, Houston Chapter, USA, joined other Ijesha indigenes in mourning the loss of the Owa-Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Oba (Dr) Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran, over the weekend.

Egbe Omo Obokun of Ijesaland serves as the umbrella organization for associations formed by Ijesha descendants residing in Houston. The association was founded to support Ijesa sons and daughters home and abroad.

In a condolence message issued through the association’s Media Relations Officer, Mr. Kayode Adelowokan, Honorable Wuraola Abiodun, President of Egbe Omo Obokun of Ijesaland, Houston Chapter, expressed deep sorrow at the passage of Owa-Obokun Adimula, noting that he will be greatly missed.

Hon. Abiodun described the monarch as a patriot and a guardian of cultural and traditional values who brought significant development to Ijesaland. She highlighted his efforts to promoting peace, unity, and progress in Ijesaland and all over the world.

"The late Oba Aromolaran was passionate about writing, a passion he maintained throughout his reign," said Hon. Abiodun. "He was a prolific author and publisher, producing books for primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions in Nigeria and abroad. Through Aromolaran Publishers, he also made notable contributions to national and international journals."

She further expressed the community's collective grief, stating, "Although Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran’s passage feels surreal, especially at this critical time in our nation’s history, his wise counsel and vast experience will be sorely missed."

In a related development, Mrs Abiodun expressed shock over the death of Dr. (Mrs.) Janet Fashakin, former President of the Egbe Omo Obokun of Ijesaland, New York/New Jersey Chapter.

"Late Barrister Fashakin will always be remembered for her invaluable contributions to the development of the association in the New York/New Jersey Chapter and in Ijesaland." She added.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased and the entire members of the Egbe Omo Obokun of Ijesaland NY/NJ chapter, Hon Wuraola Abiodun prayed that God will give them the fortitude to bear the loss.