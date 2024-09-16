Tinubu Returns To Abuja After China , UK Trips

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Abuja after his official visits to the Peoples Republic of China and another the United Kingdom.

The President returned to the country at about 10:40pm, on Sunday.

He was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by top government officials and heads of Security agencies.

Among some of the government officials that received the President were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Nyesom Wake, Minister of Federal Capital Territory.

President Tinubu had left Abuja for Beijing, China, on 29 August. He stopped in Dubai, UAE, and arrived in Beijing on Sunday, 1 September, for his official visit.

He commenced his official visit on Tuesday, September 2, with a meeting with President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People.

In China, Five Memoranda of Understanding were signed between both countries.

The MOUs signed by President Tinubu while in China were the Cooperation Plan between Nigeria and China, which was to jointly promote the Belt and Road Initiative, cooperation in the peaceful application of nuclear energy, and strengthening cooperation on human resource development under the Global Development Initiative.

Others were the Memorandum of Understanding on Media Exchange and Cooperation and the Memorandum of Understanding between China Media Group and the Nigerian Television Authority.

“Nigeria also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to build the 68 km Lagos Green rail line, designed to run from the Lekki Free Zone to the Marina and connect with the Blue Line.

“A memorandum of understanding for the $1 billion iron ore-to-steel project planned for Kogi State was also signed. Chart and Capstone Integrated Limited of Nigeria and Sinomach-He of China were promoters.

“Before attending the opening of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, President Tinubu visited two Chinese companies: Huawei and China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC).

“At FOCAC, President Tinubu, as chairman of ECOWAS, delivered a paper on global peace, stressing multilateralism and cooperation as essential ingredients for international peace.”