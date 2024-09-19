Edo Guber: NAF Commences Airlift Of INEC Materials

The High Command of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Wednesday announced that it has commenced the airlift of election materials for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to Benin, Edo State, ahead of the upcoming governorship election scheduled for Saturday.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by the Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Group Captain Kabiru Ali.

According to the statement, “This move is part of a broader effort to ensure timely and secure delivery of sensitive materials necessary for the smooth conduct of the elections.”

The airlift operation demonstrates the collaboration between NAF and INEC, aimed at facilitating logistics and ensuring a peaceful election process in Edo State.

The statement recalled that the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, during a recent meeting with INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, reiterated NAF’s commitment to providing airlift services for the swift movement of electoral materials, in line with NAF’s constitutional responsibility of providing Military Aid to Civil Authority.