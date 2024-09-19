Economic Crisis: We Warned You, LP VP Candidate Baba-Ahmed Tells Nigerians

Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed, the running mate of the Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 election, has stated that he and the LP candidate are not surprised by Nigeria’s economic turmoil, having warned citizens against the All Progressive Congress (APC) taking power in 2023.

At the inaugural meeting of the LP Interim National Caretaker Committee in Abuja, Baba-Ahmed, representing Peter Obi, expressed confidence in the Labour Party’s ability to repeat and surpass its 2023 feat in 2027 by securing a majority in the National Assembly and winning the presidential seat.

“We didn’t have a crisis; we managed a transition that was a bit bumpy,” Baba-Ahmed said. “No other political party of our size could do that in the time and manner that we did. We are a force to contend with in Africa.”

Baba-Ahmed highlighted the party’s achievements, including going to the Supreme Court to claim 10 million votes, of which they were only given 6 million. He emphasized that the Labour Party started organically, driven by Nigerian people and the “obedients” movement, defeating two existing parties in the courts.

The former Federal lawmaker clarified the leadership tussle in the party, stating that Julius Abure was removed due to tenure expiration, not by any governor. He called on Abure and his team to join hands with the Caretaker Committee to rebuild the party.

Chairman of the Labour Party National Caretaker Committee, Senator Nenadi Usman, reassured party members of the committee’s determination to rescue the party and provide a viable alternative platform for Nigerians. She appealed for sacrifices from party members and supporters.

Deputy Governor of Abia State Ikechukwu Emetu, representing Governor Alex Otti, charged committee members to work for the party’s growth and shun detrimental acts. Secretary of the Committee, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, outlined the committee’s goals, including producing elected officers from ward to national levels through proper sensitization, advocacy, and consensus building.

