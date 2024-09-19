Bauchi Governor Pays N5m Medical Bill For Female Journalist's Brain Surgery

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has settled the N5 million medical bill of Hafsat Adebayo, a female journalist who required brain surgery.

Hafsat had sought public assistance to undergo a brain tumour operation at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

The governor’s media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, presented the cheque on behalf of Governor Mohammed to Hafsat’s family through the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Bauchi State Council, Malam Ahmed Mohammed.

Governor Mohammed, a former journalist himself, expressed concern for the welfare of journalists and acknowledged their role in supporting his administration.

The NUJ thanked the governor for his support, noting that it was not the first time he had intervened on behalf of journalists facing health challenges.

Hafsat’s husband, Alhaji Salihu Gbadamasi, also expressed his gratitude for the financial assistance and prayed for the governor’s continued success.