Edo Guber: Peter Obi Tasks Security Agencies, INEC On Credible Poll As Akpata Rounds Off Campaign

Mr Peter Obi, candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, has tasked INEC and security agencies to ensure a free, fair and credible Edo governorship election come Sept. 21.

Obi made the call at the grand finale rally for Olumide Akpata, LP candidate in the Edo Governorship election on Wednesday in Benin.

Obi noted that the people of the state would resist any attempt by political parties to rig the election..

He said that LP would deliver the needed change in Edo for the benefit of the masses.

” If elected, the Labour Party’s candidate will address federal roads connected to the state without waiting for the federal government to act”.

He criticized state governors who often defer responsibilities to the Federal Government at the expense of their citizens, assuring that Olumide Akpata would not follow that path.

He called on the people of the state to turn out in large numbers on Sept. 21 to vote for Akpata and his running mate, Yusuf Kadiri.

Prof. Datti Baba-Ahmed, Obi’s running mate in the 2023 presidential election, urged LP supporters to leverage their numerical strength to ensure the victory of their candidate.

He also encouraged the party supporters to stand firm, vote, and defend their votes, stressing that power ultimately belongs to the people.

Similarly, Sen Neda Imasuen, representing Edo South Senatorial District, urged the party supporters to leverage on previous successes and replicate the same on Sept. 21.

On his part, Akpata urged his supporters to use their votes to chase the People’s Democratic Party out of the Edo government house.



