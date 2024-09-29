Breaking : Lion Kills Handler At Obasanjo Presidential Library

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

A lion has killed its guard at a facility belonging to former President Olusegun Obasanjo 

This is coming months after a lion killed its handler at the Zoo of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State

 Another handler has been killed by a lion at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

This happened on Saturday when 35-year-old Babaji Daule, a lion handler, forgot to lock and barricade the animal’s enclosure at the Zoological Garden of the library before approaching the cage to feed it.

Daule, who hailed from Bauchi State, was mauled to death.

One of the security guards had to shoot the lion for it to release its grip on the handler.

The body was later taken to the mortuary

The incident was confirmed by Ogun State police spokesman when contacted 

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال