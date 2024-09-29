Breaking : Lion Kills Handler At Obasanjo Presidential Library

A lion has killed its guard at a facility belonging to former President Olusegun Obasanjo

This is coming months after a lion killed its handler at the Zoo of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State

Another handler has been killed by a lion at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

This happened on Saturday when 35-year-old Babaji Daule, a lion handler, forgot to lock and barricade the animal’s enclosure at the Zoological Garden of the library before approaching the cage to feed it.

Daule, who hailed from Bauchi State, was mauled to death.

One of the security guards had to shoot the lion for it to release its grip on the handler.

The body was later taken to the mortuary

The incident was confirmed by Ogun State police spokesman when contacted