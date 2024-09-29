Breaking: Defamation Of Character: Bobrisky To Sue Verydarkman For N1bn , Requests Retraction Of Story

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Crossdresser Bobrisky has sued Social Media Influencer Verydarkman for N1bn over an alleged defamation of character 

Bobrisky in a letter sent to Verydarkman via his lawyers R T Omuvwie Chambers and obtained by CKNNews accused the influencer of several crimes including us Ai generated voice notes which adduced him of claiming he never served his prison terms as well as offering N15m bribe to officials of EFCC to drop charges against him

He also accused Verydarkman of also claiming in other posts that he had sex with senior police officers 

Screenshots of letters from his lawyers 







Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال