Mrs Egbetokun Commissions 12 Rooms POWA Office Complex In Rivers

The National President of the Police Officers' Wives Association (POWA), Dr Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun on Friday, 27th September 2024 visited the Rivers State Chapter of Police Officers' Wives Association (POWA) and commissioned a Twelve Room Office Complex built by the Rivers State Chapter of the Association located at Old GRA, Port-Harcourt.





On arrival, the National President and her entourage were received by the Rivers State Chairperson of POWA, Mrs Olufunmilola Disu, members of POWA, Rivers State, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc, Senior Police Officers, and other ranks of the Police Force.





Dr. Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun who is also the wife of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun in her speech said, she was aware of the challenges and responsibilities Police Officers faced daily in their line of duty and noted that commissioning the complex marked a significant milestone in POWA’s journey. She pointed out that one of POWA’s missions is to advocate for Police families and ensure they receive support for their sacrifices. She also stated that the complex would foster unity and generate revenue for the organization.





While giving out gift items such as Gas cookers, Sewing Machines, Hair Dressing equipment, and Refrigerators to some of the widows of late Police Officers and other wives of Police Officers to enable them to start up businesses after training them on various skills, the POWA National President stated that the overall objective was to make them self-reliant. Also, assorted food items were given to some of the members to kick-start a mini business.





She further reiterated that under her leadership, the organization would continue to give priority to the welfare of its members and the wives of fallen Police Officers.





In her goodwill message, the wife of Rivers State Governor ably represented by the Hon Commissioner for Women Affairs Rivers State, Mrs Roselyn Uranta restated the Rivers State Government's commitment to enhancing the welfare of women under the administration of His Excellency, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS.





The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc in his brief speech, thanked the wife of the IGP for finding time out of her tight schedule to be in the State for the commissioning of this project. He further stated that her visit was an indication of the immense support that the Police receive from their wives in enhancing the safety and security of Rivers State. He thanked the Governor of Rivers State for his support.





In her welcome address, the Chairperson of POWA in Rivers State, Mrs. Olufunmilola Disu thanked the Almighty God for making the day a reality, stating that despite the daunting economic challenges, the Association remained focused and committed to improving the welfare of her members. The complex, she opined, symbolises POWA’s collective unity, resilience, and support for our Police officers and their families.





Dignitaries in attendance at the event were the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 16, Yenagoa, AIG Paul Alifa Omata, Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Operations, Rivers State, DCP Olugbenga Adepoju, Assistant Commissioners of Police, other Senior Police Officers, Traditional Rulers, Clergymen, Members of the State PCRC, Members of the Press.





The event’s high point was the official cutting of the tape to formally commission the complex and the presentation of the Award to the State Chairperson of POWA from the National Headquarters of POWA.







