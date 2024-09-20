Aviation Ministers Gives NCAA 24 Hours To Resolve Air Tickets’ Refunds To Customers Of Grounded Dana , Azman Air

Passengers of some airlines who recently suspended operations got a reprieve yesterday as the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, gave the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) 24-hour ultimatum to explore ways of refunding the passengers.

Keyamo stated that he has been inundated with complaints that airlines that are not flying at the moment have a backlog of refunds for passengers.

He spoke in Lagos on Thursday during the launch of the NCAA Consumer Protection Portal, a user-friendly website for air travelers to lodge complaints.

CKNNews reports that many airlines have suspended operations in recent times with a backlog of tickets that have not been refunded.

Dana Air and Azman Air recently suspended operations and there is uncertainty over their resumption amidst aircraft shortage.

Speaking yesterday, Keyamo gave the NCAA 24 hours to make a statement on the refunds.

Keyamo said: “For the airlines that have not refunded passengers’ money, there must be a public statement by the NCAA by the end of Friday latest. Let the public know what is happening to that money.

“I know you have reached a resolution about that. Let’s not pretend as if we are not hearing anything about this. People bought tickets before the airlines ran into troubled waters. What happened to their money? What plans do you have to refund them? This is part of consumer protection.

“Please, the NCAA should come out with a public statement to show what they are doing about resolving the issue.”

Keyamo stated that the launch of the NCAA Consumer Protection portal provides an opportunity for the consumer to ventilate their issues and get instant resolutions.

Acting Director-General Civil Aviation (ADGCA), Capt. Chris Najomo stated that the portal had revolutionised consumer protection activities even as it would showcase the on-time performance of airlines.

On the ticket refunds, he said plans are ongoing to address the refunds, adding, “We are on it with the airlines. As we speak, some refunds have been made, not all but it is in the process.”

Director of NCAA Public Affairs and Consumer Protection Directorate, Michael Achimugu expressed fulfillment with the unveiling of the portal, saying the department would continue to improve on the portal.