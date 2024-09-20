Dangote Condemns Major Marketers Over 141m Litres Imported PMS

Domestic crude oil refiners and officials at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery have kicked against the commencement of the importation of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, by major oil marketers in Nigeria.

Oil refiners alleged that some imported fuels were of low quality when compared with the ones produced by the Dangote refinery, a position that was reiterated by officials of the $20bn Lekki-based plant.

It was reported on Wednesday that three major oil marketers were expecting vessels of imported petrol this week barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Dealers said about 141 million litres of PMS are being conveyed to Nigeria by oil vessels following the full deregulation of the downstream oil sector by the Federal Government.

They also noted that the recent hike in the pump prices of petrol produced by the Dangote refinery and released by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited on Monday had allowed room for PMS imports.

Reacting to this on Thursday, officials at the Dangote refinery and the Crude Oil Refiners Association of Nigeria tackled the marketers, stressing that aside from the fact that the situation would increase the demand for United States dollars, the imported fuels were of low quality.

“These people (marketers) are importing dirty fuels that are toxic,” an impeccable source at the Dangote refinery who spoke in confidence, declared.