Portugal To Launch New Currency In Honour Of Ronaldo

Portugal is set to launch a new “7” Euro coin to honor Cristiano Ronaldo, recognised as the nation’s greatest sportsman.

Throughout his career, the CR7 enjoyed a remarkable career, achieving success for club and country.

The 39-year-old has smashed 130 goals for his national team with numerous accolades, including leading Portugal to a historic victory in Euro 2016 and lifting the UEFA Nations League trophy with A Selecao in 2019.

Recently, the four-time European Golden Shoe winner’s star scored his 900th goal through a “super kick” during a UEFA Nations League fixture against Scotland.

As per reports, the coin will feature an image of the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner and “CR7” embossed on it.

It is worth noting that the coin will be acceptable as a currency across the nation.

Reflecting on his shirt number seven, the coin is named Euro “7”.

Meanwhile, the most-followed celebrity, making his mark on social media platforms has made history by becoming the first person to have one billion followers across all various platforms.

Flashing back to his career, he started at Sporting Lisbon before entering Manchester United.

He later transferred to Real Madrid, where he solidified his dominance in world football. Following a successful tenure at Juventus and a brief return to Manchester United, the Portuguese football legend now brings his talents to Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr.



