2024 Edition Of Nigeria ICT Forum Holds November 16th In Lagos

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected and reliant on digital technologies, the importance of data security cannot be overstated. Protecting sensitive information is paramount for individuals, businesses, and governments alike.

In response to the growing need for robust data security measures, the 12th edition of the Nigeria ICT Impact CEO Forum (NIICF) is set to convene on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

Themed "Strengthening Data Protection, Cloud Infrastructure & Cyber Security", the forum would be chaired by His Excellency, Mallam Umar Namadi, Governor of Jigawa State.

In a statement, the NIICF and Africa Digital Awards (ADA) coordinator, Mr. Tayo Adewusi, explained that the forum will delve into the evolving challenges and opportunities surrounding data protection, cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity. He added that industry leaders will explore these areas' impact across various sectors and present innovative solutions for navigating the digital age.

The forum boasts of the welcome address by Dr Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovations & Digital Economy, the keynote address Dr. Aminu Maida, the EVC of Nigerian Communications Commission and the chairman of the occasion is Mallam Umar Namadi of the Governor of Jigawa State.

According to Adewusi, the following dignitaries will present papers at the forum: Prof. Adewale Obadare Founder, Digital Encode Limited, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner/CEO, Nigeria Data Protection Commission, Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote, DG, National Identity Management Commission, Engr. Ike Nnamani, CEO of Digital Realty Nigeria and other industry leaders.

The forum would provide a valuable platform for C-level executives, industry experts, and stakeholders to connect, share experiences, and foster collaboration. Participants can connect with potential partners and build meaningful business relationships. Hear presentations from thought leaders and glean knowledge on the latest trends in data protection, cloud security, and cybersecurity.

Also, the forum would contribute to shaping the future of Nigeria's digital landscape through meaningful discussions and collaborations.

The prestigious 12th Africa Digital Awards (ADA) will be held concurrently with the forum, recognizing over 50 distinguished individuals and organizations leveraging ICT to drive positive change. For enquiries please call 08082477759 or log on to our Website : www.ictwatchnetwork.com.ng or YouTube Channel at FocusTVAfrica.