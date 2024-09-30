Disregard Mischief Makers, Govt Still Very Much On Course ..Edo Govt

The Edo State Government urges the public to disregard fake news regarding purported shutdown of Government House, noting that Government is very much on course.

As against the false insinuations in the report, the Governor of  Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, was at Ewatto, Esan South East Local Government Area, for the groundbreaking ceremony at the Jesuit University on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Governor presided over Executive Council (EXCO) meeting, which had Special Advisers and Commissioners in attendance.

Government warns detractors and mischief makers to desist from spreading false statements targeted at undermining Government.

The public is enjoined to disregard the falsehood and fabrications as government is committed to the good and welfare of the good people of Edo State.

