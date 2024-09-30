Book Launch: You Can Become Unstoppable, Says Olusola Oduola

Olusola Oduola, the author of the book entitled, ‘Rising Above Adversity: Stories of Resilience and Triumph’, has insisted that regardless of one’s setbacks, “You can become unstoppable.”

Speaking at the launch of his book on Monday, August 5, 2024, which was held at the MKO Abiola Gardens Estate Hall, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State, Oduola who declared that not all storms come to disrupt the life of a person, maintained that, “Some come to clear your path and that when life throws a curveball at you unexpectedly, and it knocks you down or takes you out, how do you deal with it?”

Referring to the words of the American poet, Berton Braley on the ‘Will to Win’, the author said, “You can become unstoppable no matter the magnitude of your setbacks.”

On his part, the Managing Partner, Alex Taiwo & Co Limited, (Human Resource Consultants), adds that, “Adversity comes to all. Whether you are big or small, young or old, wealthy or not, learned or unlearned, at different stages of life, you have to build yourself abinitio," explaining how to bounce back after an adveristy.

Also Mr Tope Makun of T Consult Limited (Business Consulting & Services) referred to a recent study about a factor that emerged as a significant predictor of success — GRIT.

In his words: “GRIT is an acronym for Growth, Resilience, Instinct, and Tenacity. The meaning of the acronym reflects the definition of GRIT referring to one's ability to show bravery and resolve when confronted with setbacks and obstacles as a major success factor.”

The proprietor of Preston International Schools, Akure, Ondo State, Toyin Ajayi stressed the need for resilience and perseverance to help surmount the hurdles along life’s journey and the fact that these ingredients are exhibited in the real-life stories in the book ‘Rising Above Adversity’, “Gives hope to the reader that it is also possible to bounce,” just as Reverend Festus Oyeniyi, in doing Justice to the book, highlighted the salient issues in the 9 chapters as contained in the book.

Aside from the speakers, other personalities present at the book launch are the chairman of the occasion, Prof Modupe Asokhia - The Pro-Chancellor of Crawford University; Ebenezer Falade - Managing Director/CEO of JDB Nigeria Limited (Builders & Civil Engineering Company); Eni Ibukun Adebayo - CEO of Cleanace Dry-cleaners and Launderers, and Richard Fadiora - CEO Richard Brainsworth Resources Limited (Real Estate Developers).

The book, which is an inspiring collection of real-life stories, showcases individuals who have overcome incredible challenges, embodying the spirit of resilience and triumph.

Through a series of captivating narratives, Olusola Oduola sheds light on the power of the human spirit to rise above life's adversities.

To acquire the book, you can visit any of the author's partner bookshops in Lagos including the following:

* @Patabah Books





* Bible Wonderland





* Roving Heights

You can also scan the QR code posted on the author's timeline at The Knights' Place on Instagram to order your copy directly.