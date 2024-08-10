Why We Searched NLC Building..Police Spokesman

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has given a reason for its search operation at Labour House, headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja.

CKNNews had reported how masked policemen in black shirts stormed Labour House on Wednesday night.

The officers who reportedly said they were in search of sponsors of the #EndBadGovernance protest were said to have carted away books and some other items.

The NLC which described the act as condemnable had given the police an ultimatum to return the books.

NLC SECRETARIAT: NIGERIA POLICE DID NOT RAID THE LABOUR SECRETARIAT

Police Clarifies Alleged Raid on Labour House, sets the record straight

The Nigeria Police Force has noted a publication alleging that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) National Secretariat, known as the Labour House, located in the Central Business District, Abuja, was raided by the Police.

On August 7, 2024, a press release issued by the NLC’s Head of Media and Public Relations alleged that officers of the Nigeria Police Force, along with some individuals in black T-shirts and others in plain clothes, raided the Labour House.

The Nigeria Police Force wishes to clarify that a prime criminal suspect in an ongoing investigation was traced to a shop within the building in the Central Business District, Abuja. Detectives, armed with the appropriate legal authority, conducted an operation at the location, which turned out to be the NLC building.

This well-coordinated, lawful operation was solely aimed at apprehending the prime suspect—a foreign national implicated in numerous criminal activities across Nigeria and other African countries.

We emphasize that this operation had no connection with the NLC, its Secretariat, staff, or leadership. The NLC Secretariat was not the focus of the operation, which was targeted at a rented shop within the building used by the suspect as a front for his criminal activities in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Police Force seeks the cooperation and support of the NLC leadership as we continue this investigation, which is vital to safeguarding our nation. The high-profile nature of the suspect poses a significant security threat to Nigeria and other African nations, making this investigation crucial for the safety of all involved, including the NLC.

The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to upholding the rule of law, maintaining professionalism, and respecting human rights in the discharge of our statutory duties. We also urge Nigerians to remain vigilant and to conduct security profiling of individuals seeking to rent space within their premises.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI,

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FOR: INSPECTOR-GENERAL OF POLICE

August 9, 2024