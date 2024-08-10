Kogi University Students Kidnappers Demand N50m Ransom

The abductors of two students of Kogi State University, Kabba (KSUK) has reduced their demand from N50 to 10 million ransom for the release of the two students.

However, the students were kidnapped last week Friday, August 2, 2024; at the same spot and same day the Caretaker Chairmen of Kabba/Bunu Council area, Dare Micheal and his three aides were abducted.

While the CTC chairman, Dare was released due to ill health that didn’t allowed him to trek quickly with the abductors, the other three aides and the two students are still with the abductors.

The kidnappers had on Monday requested for N100 million as ransom for the chairman’s aides, and now demanded for N50 million for their release.

A parent of one of the students, Mr. Shadrach Idowu Babalola said his son, Isaac Babalola, a student of the Public administration department has been with the kidnappers for a week now.

He said the kidnappers have been adamant about their demands, “Anytime they (kidnappers) called and ask for N50 million and we tell them we don’t have such amount, they tell us we are not serious about the lives of our wards.

“The last time they called and we told them what we can afford, they told us point blank to take the money and buy Maggi to make soup for ourselves.”

While the parent of Joel Emmanuel Bamiyo also a student of the public administration department in Kogi State University, Kabba said the abductors has reduced their demand from 50m to 5m each for the two students making 10million naira before they will be released.

Both parents urged the state government to intervene in the situation and help secured the release of their children, stressing that they have been living in apprehension since the ugly incident.

Meanwhile, the Kogi Police Command said they are not aware that students of the institution were amongst those abducted.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya, when contacted wonders why the parent of the students was yet to make a formal report to the security operatives.

Also, the institution has refused to make a formal statement about the abduction of their students.

The Institution Public Relation Officer, Mr. Tade Oshaloto when contacted declined to comment on the issue.







