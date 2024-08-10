Protests: Poland Begs For Release Of Six Detained Citizens In Nigeria

The Polish government yesterday pleaded with Nigeria for the release of the seven Poles who were arrested in Kano for allegedly raising the Russian flag during the recent hunger protest in that city.

Deputy foreign minister Jakub Wisniewski met with Nigeria´s charge d´affaires in Warsaw where he made a case for the release of the arrested persons – a lecturer and six students.

They had come from Warsaw University to take part in a Hausa language programme.





“During the meeting, I conveyed that I was convinced that the students´ behavior could have resulted from their ignorance of local customs, culture and laws.

“I appealed for the possibility of their return to Poland, to their homes, where their families are waiting for them,” Wisniewski said.

But Wisniewski refused to believe that the students carried Russian flags apparently because of rare pro-Russian sentiment in his country.

The Central European country has bad memories of suffering under Russian rule in the past and the citizens are deeply critical of what they see as Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Wisniewski said the seven Poles were taken to Abuja and are safe.

Poland´s consul was scheduled to meet with them yesterday afternoon.

The Department of State Services (DSS) announced the arrest of the Poles on Wednesday and said they were undergoing interrogation.

The Federal Government warned against foreign interference in the protests, saying “appropriate action” would be meted out to any “foreign entity residing in Nigeria” that directly or indirectly played a role in the demonstrations.

Six Spaniards were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the protests.

Spokesman for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said of the arrested Poles and others: “For the persons we have picked up from Kano because of where they were found during the protest and display of the foreign flag, that was two days ago.

“As a responsible security organisation, we owe it an obligation to do some verification and ascertain basic reasons and circumstances for some cases.

“They were picked as a result of security enforcement because of where they were when the incident happened.

“It is not a targeted operation on behalf of the DSS and Nigeria.

“But we have a plea. In the cause of the discharge of our duty, we will also see that some Nigerians definitely would want to use foreign lands as a launch pad to attack domestic peace and stability.

“We plead that you do not offer your country to some persons who may be deviant or have a terrorist inclination.

“Nigeria is a country with a large population and I believe that the support other countries will give will help us.”

He said that the arrests were not a targeted attempt on Polish nationals.

Afunanya warned that the government would not spare anyone found guilty of funding the protests.

Also speaking during a diplomatic corps briefing, Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar stressed the value the government placed on the “cordial relationships it has with many foreign nations,” but said Nigeria would not fold its hands and watch foreign entities meddle in its internal affairs.

He said: “The government would take appropriate action against any foreign entity residing in Nigeria that is found to have directly or indirectly supported the protesters by whatever means or seeks to interfere in the internal affairs of the country.

We are always ready for further protests, say Police

The Police said yesterday that they were ready to forestall any breakdown of law and order following reports that the organisers of the cost of living protests were mobilising for the ‘grand finale’ today.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the police would not be taken unaware, adding that the conduct of the protesters would be handled professionally nationwide.

Adejobi said: “We are always ready for any eventuality. We are not taking anything for granted. The situation will be handled professionally.”

On those arrested during the protests, Adejobi said they would be charged to court.







