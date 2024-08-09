Breaking : Gunmen Abduct Journalist’s Wife, Two Daughters In Kaduna

The wife and two daughters of a Kogi-based journalist, Muhammed Bashir, were among the ten members of the same family kidnapped on Thursday in Kaduna State.

Bashir’s wife and his two daughters arrived in Kaduna earlier on Thursday for a holiday with her (the wife’s) family in a suburb of Kaduna.

Bashir, a correspondent with the Nigeria Telegraph, disclosed this to colleagues on Friday in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, in a terse statement.

“My dear colleagues, please I need your prayers. My two daughters and their mother, including eight others, were kidnapped yesterday by unknown gunmen in Kaduna where they went for a holiday. Pls pray for me,” he wrote in the Kogi Correspondents’ Chapel WhatsApp platform.

He noted that he had contacted the police and the Department of State Services, and had been assured that steps were being taken to rescue the victims and arrest the kidnappers.

