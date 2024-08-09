For The Records : FG Approved N12bn For Nigeria's Participation In 2024 Paris Olympics





The Minister of Sports Development, Sen John Owan-Enoh, on Thursday July 18th 2024, said the Federal Government has approved more than N12 billion as the budget for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Owan-Enoh also told newsmen in Abuja that preparations for the games was on top gear.

CKNNews reported that the Paris Olympics is scheduled to hold from July 26 to Aug. 11 in France.

Similarly, the Paralympics is expected to be held from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.

Nigeria participated in Athletics, Female Football, Female Basketball, Wrestling etc

Two days to the end of the four year event, Nigeria have not won a single medal in what may turn out to be its worst outing since it started participating in the game



