Breaking : Tobi Amusan Crashes Out Of Paris Olympics, As Men 4 × 400m Men Team Got Disqualified

 Nigeria's medal hopeful and current world champion Tobi Amusan has crashed out of the Paris Olympics 

Amusan came 3rd in the second heat of the 100m hurdles in Paris Friday Morning at the Stade de france Stadium 

Only two athletes qualified from the heat

CKNNews which monitored the race also noticed that Amusan could not also make it into the finals as one of the fastest losers



Nigerians had been hopeful that Amusan would pick an Olympics medal but this seems not to be far

Meanwhile Nigeria's 4×400m men team got disqualified on Friday after coming second in their heat in the Semi Finals

The men team were disqualified for crossing into another athletes lane


