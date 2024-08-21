Why I Allowed Muslim Clerics To Use My Pulpit At Church Conference ...Pastor Kumuyi

Pastor William Kumuyi, the founder of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, has addressed the controversy surrounding the participation of Muslim clerics at a recent church conference.

The incident, which occurred at the ongoing Change Makers International (CMI) conference held at the General Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Elekahia, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, sparked discussions on social media after images surfaced showing Muslim clerics speaking from the church’s pulpit.

In response to the concerns, Pastor Kumuyi clarified in a video shared online that the decision to allow the Muslim clerics to speak was influenced by the venue of the event.

He emphasised that the conference took place in a stadium, not within the traditional confines of the church building.

“People were asking, Pastor WF, what are you looking at, look at that man having his cap on. Yes, we are in the stadium, we are not in the church building, and so I do not have to challenge him, he has his cap on,” Pastor Kumuyi explained.