Ondo Constituency Accuse House Of Reps Member Of Abandoning Duties After Relocating Abroad

In a massive show of solidarity to what they described as audacious leadership and legislative accountability project embarked upon by The Ekimogun Roundtable aimed at strengthening the country’s struggling representative democracy, 30 legal practitioners from across the country have indicated interest to offer free legal services to assist in its legislative enquiry and likely judicial processes.

The Ekimogun Roundtable is a socioeconomic group of all Ondo indigenes from across the world

claiming that Hon Abiola Makinde, the House of representatives member representing Ondo East/West Federal Constituency in the 10th national assembly abdicated his legislative duties for months during legislative session and relocated abroad with his National Assembly constituency office under lock and key, thereby rendering the entire constituency without representation for the period under review.

The Roundtable further alleged massive disparity in constituency fund/projects allotment to the constituency on paper and actual physical projects execution which further put question marks on the integrity of those around the community’s constituency projects procurement process at the green chamber of the National Assembly.

Acting secretary of the Roundtable Ms Christiana Ayodele gave this indication in a statement on Sunday.

Christiana, in the statement, claimed Ondo East/West Federal Constituency has never had it this bad in terms of legislative performance since the advent of democracy such that critical issues of great national importance like National Budget, the national Anthem Act, among others will be discussed at the Hallowed chamber without the input of the good people of the Constituency.

‘’National Assembly matters/Acts of parliament have become precious metals and or artefacts requiring special intervention to behold in the constituency due to lack of required legislative engagement and feedback necessary in a representative democracy’’ Ms Christiana further stressed.

On the list of the pro bono lawyers who have signified interest in the leadership/legislative accountability project are N.D Abdulsallam Esq, Bar Femi Akinbinu Esq, Timilehin A. Odunwo Esq, J. I Ayodele Esq, Israel Aribisala Esq, A.A. Waliyullah Esq, Boluwaji Oloro Esq., H.O Mustapha Esq, Owobu Godday Esq, Olanike E. Jimson Esq, Leslie Mukoro Esq, Osato Bright Esq, Elvis Ejeta Esq, Dolapo Obafunmi Esq. J A Ogundipe Esq and Samuel A. Akuh Esq.

Others include, M. Abdulkadir Esq, Okoji Fatimah Esq, I. A Salisu Esq

E.O Rabo Esq, I. Husseini Esq

H.S Yahya Esq. C.D Nwagu Esq

M. A Awopetu, M.A Alemeru Esq, and M.S Sheu Esq.

The Ekimogun Roundtable has written to the National Assembly requesting the plenary attendance record of Makinde to ascertain his compliance with the relevant sections of the Nigerian Constitution and the House of Representatives Standing Rules on plenary attendance.