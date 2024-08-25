Why Gov Ododo Was Spotted With 10 PDP Govs ..Commissioner

The appearance of Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State with ten governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set tongues wagging.

In a picture, which is trending online, Ododo, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governor, was seen dressed in the same attire with his counterparts in the opposition party.

Among the PDP governors spotted with Ododo were Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara) and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau).

The fact that the picture was taken in Taraba State where PDP governors met and issued a communique on the crisis rocking their party fueled speculations on the involvement of Ododo with his counterparts at this point in time.

Some social media users even concluded that Ododo, who just won his gubernatorial dispute case at the Supreme Court, was planning to defect to the PDP.

But Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, has explained why Ododo was spotted with opposition governors.

In a post via X, Fanwo said Governor Ododo was in Taraba to attend the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Governor Kefas.

He wrote: “The Chief Servant of Kogi State, His Excellency Alh Ahmed Usman Ododo jet out hours after his Supreme Court victory to attend the wedding of the daughter of the Taraba State Governor, His Excellency Agbu Kefas in Taraba.

"The wedding was also attended by Captains of industries and other Governors across the country. Governor Ododo wishes the new couple a happy married life."








