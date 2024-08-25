‘Na juju I use marry her’, Reuben Abati Replies Follower Curious About His Wife

Journalist and TV presenter, Dr Reuben Abati gave a humorous response to a follower who was at sea as to how he was able to convince his wife to marry him, considering her level of beauty.

Abati shared photos from his vacation with his family in London, UK with the caption “From Families to Families. Famsing my Family for Life.

The follower @mrrbrainz who could not fathom what brought Dr Abati and his wife, Kikelomo Atanda-Owo together, queried him under the vacation post asking, “Dr Abati how did you marry this lady? No be say you even get money. So what happened?”

Responding humorously, Abati wrote, “All you all know is money. Na juju I use marry her”, accompanied by several laughter emojis

Another follower, @femab2005 tackled @mrrbrainz, saying “How can you say that Dr. Abati doesn’t have money? Is it because he is not flaunting his wealth or because he is working with Arise TV? A special adviser media and spokesperson under former president Goodluck Jonathan? Please, stop it.”

Reuben Abati, 58, from Ogun State was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s deputy governor candidate in the 2019 Gubernatorial election.

The couple recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

Kike is Reuben Abati's third marriage , after being divorced twice







