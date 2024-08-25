Police Nab Five Suspected Fulani Kidnappers In Imo

The Imo Police Command has arrested five suspected kidnapping syndicate responsible for terrorising residents in Obinze, Avu and environs as well as abduction of a 26-year-old woman from her residence in Obinze in Owerri West local government area.

The suspects are: Umaru Usman, 40, from Mauree in Sokoto State; Tukur Yau, 25, from Dawakinkudur in Kano State; Musbau Sabo, 18, from Warsaw Local Government in Kano State; Abdul Ibrahim, 30, from Sokoto State; and Jubrin Idris, 35, from Sokoto State.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye on Saturday explained the Command, in response to a reported kidnapping of a 26-year-old woman from her residence in Obinze, on August 18, 2024 swung into action.

The release said that the Commissioner of Police promptly deployed the Command’s anti-kidnapping unit with all available operational resources and intelligence to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure the safe rescue of the victim.

The operatives targeted a forest hideout in Avu, where the suspects were located and successfully rescued the victim unharmed and arrested the suspects.

Items recovered from the suspects include one pump-action gun, five cartridges, two daggers, a cutlass, and various criminal charms.

He said that investigations were still ongoing to apprehend the remaining members of the gang and ensure they face the full extent of the law.