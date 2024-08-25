Police Nab Five Suspected Fulani Kidnappers In Imo

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Imo Police Command has arrested five suspected   kidnapping syndicate responsible for terrorising residents in Obinze, Avu and environs as well as abduction of a 26-year-old woman from her residence in Obinze in Owerri West local government area. 

The suspects are: Umaru Usman, 40, from Mauree in Sokoto State; Tukur Yau, 25, from Dawakinkudur in Kano State; Musbau Sabo, 18, from Warsaw Local Government in Kano State; Abdul Ibrahim, 30, from Sokoto State; and Jubrin Idris, 35, from Sokoto State.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye on Saturday explained  the Command, in response to a reported kidnapping of a 26-year-old woman from her residence in Obinze, on August 18, 2024 swung into action.

The release said that the Commissioner of Police promptly deployed the Command’s anti-kidnapping unit with all available operational resources and intelligence to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure the safe rescue of the victim.

The operatives targeted a forest hideout in Avu, where the suspects were located and successfully rescued the victim unharmed and arrested the suspects.

Items recovered from the suspects include one pump-action gun, five cartridges, two daggers, a cutlass, and various criminal charms.

He said  that investigations were still ongoing to apprehend the remaining members of the gang and ensure they face the full extent of the law.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال