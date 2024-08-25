PDP Has Been Commercialised And Privatised...Dino Melaye

The 2023 Kogi State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dino Melaye said that an end has come for the PDP in the political space.

He claimed that the party has been commercialised and privatised.

In a post via his X handle on Saturday, the former Kogi West Senator accused the acting PDP national chairman, Iliya Damagum, the national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and the national organising secretary, Umar Bature, of destroying the party.

He wrote, “End of the road for PDP as Damagum, Bature and Anyanwu irredeemably destroyed the party. We will talk about the commercialisation and privatisation of PDP. PDP is now once upon a time.”

Melaye’s outburst comes after PDP lawmakers in the House of Representatives had raised an allegation against Damagum and Anyanwu.

The lawmaker had accused the party leaders of plotting to sabotage the PDP by aiding defected former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly with legal backing.

According to them, the duo’s move was an attempt to impeach the Rivers State governor, Sim Fubara out of office.

The spokesperson and member of the House of Representatives representing Ideato Federal Constituency, Ikenga Ugochinyere, had listed some events which he said were a calculated attempt by Damagum and Anyanwu to weaken the PDP.

However, in his response, Damagum warned that nobody could intimidate him into resigning from his position.

He made the reply during the inauguration of the PDP National Reconciliation and Disciplinary Committees in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, those calling for his resignation were merely enhancing his popularity as against destroying it.



