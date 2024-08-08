Why Apostle Jerry Sued Social Media Influencer VeryDarkMan For N1bn

The founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, has sued controversial self acclaimed activist, VeryDarkMan, for criticising his miracle products.

VeryDarkMan made this known on Thursday, in a now trending video on social media.

He said the pastor served him a N1 billion lawsuit and a restraining order for calling him out over his miracle soap and water.

Sharing the court document, the social media critic vowed to challenge Fufeyin court.





“Pastor Jeremiah has sued me with N1 billion and I should not speak about him again. We must meet in court. You people should come to court with a lot of strength because you have got healing to do.





“And it is as if NAFDAC are not doing their work. Do you not look at the internet? Do you not see these things and the people who are buying them?





“I am coming to the court with 700 blind people, 36 women who are looking for the fruit of the womb and 800 deaf people. You must use your healing water and soap to heal all of them before the judge.”





CKNNews reports that Fufeyin had in June launched his miracle products which includes soap, water and perfume, among others.





Fufeyin, in a video on social media, stated that his miracle soap has NAFDAC approval.





Criticising the development, VeryDarkMan challenged Fufeyin to reveal ingredients in his miracle soap, and threatened to petition the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, to learn the basis of its approval.





VeryDarkMan said; “I will send a petition to NAFDAC to tell me the basis on which they approved the soap for Nigerians to buy from this pastor. I know if you go to NAFDAC to register a product, they will ask you what the product does. You tell them and give them the ingredients of the product.”