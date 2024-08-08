Tinubu's Minister Disrupts Abuja Event, Says President Unhappy With It

A mild drama played out on Thursday morning as the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, disrupted an event in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

In a video uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), the minister was seen accusing the organizers of impersonation.

According to her, the event, tagged “Unveiling the power of women and food security,” was conveyed in the name of the ministry of women affairs without approval.

Addressing the attendees and apparently referring to the event organisers, she said: “I’m standing here to explain this to everyone. She has been arrested. She should have reorganised herself, used her name to make the invitation, and used her name to do this, not to use the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

“I can’t allow this programme to go on because this is pure impersonation, and the President is not happy about it. I’m saying it, let the media cover it. We don’t care. You don’t do this. You don’t take the ministry for granted, for what?”

Details of the event were sketchy as of the time this report was filed.



