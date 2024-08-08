Gov Mbah Flags Off Distribution Of N4.6bn Worth Of Agro Inputs, MSMEs Grants

In continuation of his food security, agro-industrialisation, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) development drive, the governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has flagged off the distribution of inputs and grants worth over N4.6bn to farmers, communities, and IT startups in the state.

Performing the symbolic flag-off at Okpara Square, Enugu, on Thursday, Mbah said that it was imperative to nurture small scale entrepreneurs for sustainable growth through the provision of the key enablers since they remain the lifeblood of economic development.





“Consequently, 12,000 small-holder farmers would each receive one bag of fertiliser, which the federal government had graciously donated to all states.





“In addition, we would be giving out 51 power tillers worth N2m each to farmers from across farming clusters in Enugu State.





“We are also flagging off today the distribution of agricultural inputs to 1,251 beneficiaries across the 17 local government areas. These inputs include rice and bean seedlings, cassava stems, organic fertilisers, herbicides, among others,” Mbah stated





In addition, he said that the administration would be carrying out an extensive revamp of a number of rural roads to facilitate a better road network and ensure that the farming clusters springing up across the rural belt of the state did not exist as isolated units.





Mbah put the support to MSMEs at N1bn with women-owned enterprises getting 80 per cent of the entire sum.





“The value of our entrepreneurship intervention programme being flagged off today is N1bn. This includes the disbursement of N60,000 to over 16,000 beneficiaries, mostly comprising owners of nano-enterprises on a ratio of 80:20 in favour of women.





“Some may indeed wonder why this wide discrepancy. We recognise that much of the brunt of poverty is borne by women. That explains the extra efforts we put into expanding opportunities for the girl-child and women, especially in our rural communities.





“Still under our MSMEs intervention, we are disbursing N400,000 to 187 beneficiaries. Other initiatives in this regard for flag-off include N7.5m each to 10 tech startups, operational grant for solar equipment to 256 beneficiaries, while items, including laptop computers and POS terminals, will be given out to 269 beneficiaries,” he stated.





The governor added that the state was also waging war against open defecation with a view to ending the menace by the end of 2024.





“We are launching, as well, a water provision and sanitation-enhancing initiative worth N15m across 135 communities. The total value translates to over Two Billion Naira.





“This involves the construction of ultra-modern boreholes, toilet facilities, and provision of power generators. These would be sited in locations like town halls, markets, and schools.”





Earlier in his address, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-Industrialisation, Patrick Ubru, enjoined the farmers and other beneficiaries to reciprocate government’s massive support through prudent application of the inputs and grants to create jobs, trigger revolution in the agricultural industry, and boost the state’s economy.





In his address, the Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Enugu State Chapter, Romanus Eze, assured the governor that the farmers and other beneficiaries would not disappoint the government.





“We have never had it so good. Therefore, we will not disappoint you. We promise you concrete results, for to whom much is given, much is also expected,” he assured.