Breaking: Popular Abuja Crossdresser " Area Mama " Murdered In FCT After Several Threats

 Report reaching CKNNews have it that a popular Abuja Crossdresser " Mama Abuja " has been allegedly murdered in the FCT

According to reports circulating on social media , he was murdered by unknown people late Wednesday and his body dumped by the road side




The man who has been termed as the Abuja version of Bobrisky had in the past threatened by unknown people due to what they perceived as her weird lifestyle 

He recently made a video which she posted online how he was attacked and narrowly escaped death ( the video link is posted below )

There have not been any words from the FCT Police Command on the incident

The Police have not also confirmed the incident as at the time of this report 

Link to her video 

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C-aMFOUNcOD/?igsh=MWVjMHl1MmVveDVldQ==

