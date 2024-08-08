Breaking : Explosion Rocks Mobil Filling Station In Lagos , Many Vehicles Burnt

An explosion today rocked Mobil Filling Station at Ikeja

The filling station at Obafemi Awolowo Way Ikeja was gutted by fire after the explosion

Several vehicles that queued up to purchase fuel were also burnt in process

CKNNews could not confirm what caused the explosion

Fire service trucks were seen rushing to the station located opposite Airport Hotel Ikeja

It could not be ascertained as at the time of this report if any casualty was recorded

Video

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C-aFWDYoCb-/?igsh=aXJvMG8xaGFtZnRt

