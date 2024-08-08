Breaking : Explosion Rocks Mobil Filling Station In Lagos , Many Vehicles Burnt

byCKN NEWS -
0


 An explosion today rocked Mobil Filling Station at Ikeja

The filling station at Obafemi Awolowo Way Ikeja was gutted by fire after the explosion 

Several vehicles that queued up to purchase fuel were also burnt in process

CKNNews could not confirm what caused the explosion 

Fire service trucks were seen rushing to the station located opposite Airport Hotel Ikeja 

It could not be ascertained as at the time of this report if any casualty was recorded 

Video 

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C-aFWDYoCb-/?igsh=aXJvMG8xaGFtZnRt

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال