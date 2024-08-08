Breaking : Popular Nollywood Actor Francis Duru Loses 15 Year Old Son

Report reaching CKNNews have that Nollywood veteran actor Francis Duru has lost his son Ifeanyi

The actor broke the unfortunate news via his twitter ( X ) handle on Thursday

He was 15 years old





The actor didn't give further details

CKNNews put a call to commiserate the actor but the phone was picked by one of his children who confirmed the incident

Francis Duru is one of the most versatile and respected actor in Nigeria has one of the most envied marriage amongst Nigerian celebrities

Despite being in the industry for over two decades , he has remained scandal free