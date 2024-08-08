Breaking : Popular Nollywood Actor Francis Duru Loses 15 Year Old Son

Report reaching CKNNews have that Nollywood veteran actor Francis Duru has lost his son Ifeanyi
The actor broke the unfortunate news via his twitter ( X ) handle on Thursday
He was 15 years old
The actor didn't give further details
CKNNews put a call to commiserate the actor but the phone was picked by one of his children who confirmed the incident
Francis Duru is one of the most versatile and respected actor in Nigeria has one of the most envied marriage amongst Nigerian celebrities
Despite being in the industry for over two decades , he has remained scandal free
