Interior Minister Lauds Retired DCM Bisi Kazeem For Projecting FRSC Image





The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has commended retired Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM) Bisi Kazeem for positively projecting the image of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for 12 years.

Tunji-Ojo gave the commendation during the 11th valedictory lecture series and Pull out Parade organised in honour of Kazeem, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Reports shows that Kazeem, who joined the Corps on August 7, 1989, served as the FRSC Spokesman, Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) of the FRSC for over 12 years before he was appointed DCM Training on January 22.





The minister praised Kazeem for his dedication, hard work, and commitment to road safety in Nigeria, describing him as a true patriot, who gave his all to the service of the nation.

He described Kazeem as a shining example of what it means to serve with integrity, passion, and dedication, adding that his contributions to the FRSC have been immense, and his legacy would be remembered for years to come.

Tunji-Ojo, who was the chairman of the occassion, noted that Kazeem’s contributions to the FRSC went beyond his public relations responsibilities, as he also played a key role in mentoring and inspiring younger officers to strive for excellence.

He said, “You have opened the door for better participation in the future. That is a legacy you have created, you might think you are retired, but you are not tired.

“I’m proud to call myself his brother because he has done well. When you see somebody, who is your sibling, but has not done well, even if they say, oh brother, you will run away, but today, we can associate with you for what you have done.

“Thank you so much for making FRSC better than the way you met it. And I’m so grateful to God that we have fine officers in FRSC to obviously continue from where you have stopped.

“And for FRSC, I sincerely believe you have a bigger role to play even within the internal security architecture of Nigeria.

“Road safety Corps is very important to the internal security architecture of Nigeria. The country should be able to make the best use of this.”

In his remarks, FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, congratulated Kazeem on his unblemished career record and outstanding achievements in service to the FRSC and the nation.

Mohammed praised Kazeem for his unwavering commitment to road safety and his dedication to the FRSC describing him as a true leader and a mentor to many officers in the corps

“Kazeem’s unwavering commitment and invaluable contributions to the FRSC, his leadership, expertise, and passion for road safety has left an indelible mark on the organisation and the nation.

“Your contributions to road safety in Nigeria will never be forgotten,”he said.

He expressed hope that Kazeem’s experiences in the FRSC would be brought to bear on his future engagements with greater impact.

Responding, Kazeem thanked the minister and the corps marshal for their kind words and praised the FRSC for providing him with the opportunity to serve the nation.

Kazeem, who delivered a lecture on Resilience, Loyalty and Grace: How I thrived working closely with three Corps Marshals in the FRSC, said that loyalty earned him the trust and respect for his leaders.

Kazeem said that he consistently enjoyed the grace of God throughout his career, adding that success does not depend on talent, brilliance, luck and charm.

He however, urged those still in service to remain loyal and committed to the country, FRSC and their superiors, adding that it would foster strong bonds and a reputation for reliability and dedication.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the FRSC and the nation. I am proud of what we have achieved, and I am confident that the FRSC will continue to grow from strength to strength.

“I firmly believe God’s benevolence is what has kept me going and made me successful this far. No matter how talented, brilliant and hardworking we are, we need God’s favour for success and progress in life careers.

“My loyalty to Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed is also one of the assets that has endeared me to him. For those of you still in service, if you are considered disloyal or found to undermine your superiors, you may not go far.

“The law of Karma may catch up with you as you climb up the ladder, your own subordinates may also undermine you,”he said.

Present at the Pull out Parade were important dignitaries, including NAN Managing Director, Ali Muhammed Ali, NTA Executive Director, Training and Special Duties, Adamu Sambo.

FCT Commander, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Shola Odumosu and other representatives from sister security agencies, family and Friends.