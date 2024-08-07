Two Kano House Of Reps Members In War Of Words

Two Kano House of Representatives members, former House leader, Rep. Alhassan Ado Doguwa (APC,Kano) and Rep. Abdulmumini Jibrin (NNPP,Kano) have dared each other as their spat over the former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has deepened.

Jibrin had warned Doguwa to desist from making disparaging remarks against the national leader and founder of the Kwankwasiyya political movement.

However, in a statement on Sunday, Doguwa asked Jibrin to steer clear of the matter because he was not his political mate as he was a student when he was elected as a member of the National Assembly, the same time with Kwankwaso.

But, in a statement by his Media aide, Sani Ibrahim Paki, Jibrin told Doguwa to respect his age because if he reveals his secrets, he would be expelled from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said, “While I expected nothing short of an apology from Hon Doguwa to our national leader and zip his mouth while maintaining decorum in his public utterance moving forward and in the face of the tensed atmosphere in Kano.

“I am not surprised that Alhassan choose the path of a comedian by reducing the matter to his usual petty talks and superiority complex. The response of Alhassan should be viewed within that confines by the public and dumped in the largest dustbin in history.

“I stand by my earlier statement and in addition to what I said in my earlier statement and for further clarity, I wish to add the following statements as responses to Alhassan.

“I am glad Hon Alhassan Doguwa partially heed my warning and responded to me NOT Kwankwaso. I had in my earlier statement challenged him to bring his attacks on me because I am his mate, not Kwankwaso. For that response to me, he has confirmed I am indeed his mate, not Kwankwaso.

“I say thank you to Alhassan for that and I assure him I have the agility to continue to tackle him. I urge him to take a moment of introspection and ask himself why Kwankwaso NEVER replied him. He will realise it’s simply because Kwankwaso understands he is not his mate!

“I once again advise Alhassan to respect his age. He should restrict his fights, insults and reckless statements within his party where he has fought and still fighting everyone. The fact is, Alhassan will be summarily expelled from his party if some of the leaders especially those in Abuja he is trying to impress get to know some of his utterances in private. Let’s keep a date with history”.

But, Doguwa, in counter statement, on Tuesday, dared Jibrin to expose his secrets, saying he is not afraid of his antics.

He said, “I challenge Abdulmumini Jibrin to drop any bombshell he has against me. I dare him not to spare or keep secret whatever he knows about my political conviction and or commitment to my party, the APC. I remain a loyal and sincere member of the ruling APC.

“I also believe and have faithful confidence in the leadership of our party. I admire and believe in the governmental policies and programs of our party. I am not a coward politician and cannot be intimidated or blackmailed by sweeping accusations or phantom threats”.



