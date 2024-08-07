Police Arrest Six Spanish Nationals Over Protest In Nigeria





Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Salman Garba, said his command arrested no fewer than six Spanish nationals in connection with the protest.

CP Garba, who made this known in a phone interview with Vanguard, said the command also arrested 76 others, including the tailor sewing Russian flags, saying the command is on the trail of the sponsor.

“We have arrested six Spanish nationals and 76 others, including the tailor. We recovered 23 Russian flags, we are trailing the sponsor.

“They have been transferred to Force Headquarters because it has to do with sedition and national security,” the CP stated